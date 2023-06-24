Watch CBS News
Man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed 5-year-old, severely injured teen in South LA

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash in South Los Angeles that killed a five-year-old child and left a teenager severely injured on Tuesday. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were first dispatched to the intersection of Main Street and Colden Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday after learning of the multi-car collision, police said. 

Upon arrival, they learned that a car traveling northbound at high speeds on Main St. ran a red light and collided into another vehicle with four occupants. 

The crash resulted in multiple injuries, sending three people to the hospital. One of the victims, a five-year-old girl was admitted to an intensive care unit at a nearby facility where she died from her injuries on Thursday. The other, a 17-year-old girl, remains severely injured.

One of the other two occupants, the 32-year-old mother of the victims was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. A 14-year-old sibling was reportedly uninjured in the incident. 

On Wednesday, LAPD detectives were able to determine a suspect in the crash and arrested 28-year-old Pedro Murillo on suspicion of felony hit-and-run resulting in injury. 

After the news of the child's death was announced, investigators have requested that murder charges be filed against Murillo by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. They are currently seeking additional witnesses to the crash in order to receive more information about the incident, as well as any details on Murillo's whereabouts or activities prior to. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at (323) 421-2500. 

