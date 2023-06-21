Child and teen critically injured in multi-car crash in South LA

A teenager and child were rushed to the hospital after several cars crashed into each other in South Los Angeles.

The five-car crash happened just before 7:50 p.m. along the 9500 block of South Main Street. In total, five people were injured, two of whom — a 7-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl — were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Paramedics drove another victim, a 31-year-old woman, to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. All other victims declined transport.

Authorities did not say what caused the multi-vehicle crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.