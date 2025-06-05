Man arrested for carjacking utility vehicle from LASD deputies in downtown LA

A man was arrested on Thursday after he allegedly carjacked a utility vehicle being used by Los Angeles County deputies in the downtown area earlier in the morning.

Los Angeles police were called to Spring Street and Temple Street at around 5 a.m. after learning of a white bucket truck, commonly referred to as a cherry picker, that was taken by an unknown man, according to a statement from LAPD officials.

They say that the truck was parked in the area with two passengers, both LASD deputies, still in the back — one of whom was in the bucket, when the suspect got inside. As he drove away, police say the suspect slowed enough that both passengers were able to get out without sustaining serious injury.

The deputies were in the area "conducting official duties," according to a statement from LASD.

"During the incident, a Deputy struggled with the suspect and sustained minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital," the statement said. "The Department vehicle, which was an all-purpose utility vehicle was later recovered in the 14900 block of South Western Ave. in the city of Gardena."

Though no weapons were inside the vehicle, deputies said that four cell phones were taken.

Later Thursday, investigators learned of a home in the 1700 block of W. 150th Street that was somehow connected to the suspect.

"Through investigative means the suspect was identified and South Los Angeles Station patrol deputies conducted a traffic stop and the suspect, Mark Arriola ... was detained and ultimately arrested for carjacking," an LASD statement said.

Arriola, 36, was released on bond shortly after being taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation and deputies plan to present a case to the LA District Attorney's Office, according to their statement.