Man arrested for brutal attack on woman in Hollywood parking garage

Authorities arrested a man who was wanted in connection with a brutal attack on a woman in a Hollywood parking garage on Wednesday. 

The initial scene occurred early Friday morning at around 2:15 a.m. in a multi-story parking structure in the 1700 block of North Las Palmas Avenue, when the man attacked a 26-year-old woman who was celebrating her birthday at Revel Lounge. 

According to the woman, Cynthia Stergious, she and her friends were approached by two men once they walked into the garage where "words were exchanged" before her friend got hit in the head. It was then that they turned on her and starting calling her names. Stergious said that her mind went blank shortly after. 

Video from the scene shows one man viciously attacking Stergious while she was already unconscious, kicking and punching her in the face. 

She suffered several injuries in the process, as shown by a gruesome photo after the attack. 

On Wednesday, a 33-year-old Lancaster man, identified as Dammion Adkins, was arrested after investigators with Los Angeles Police Department located him. 

He was being held without bail. 

