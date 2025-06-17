Man arrested for attempted sexual assault of 84-year-old woman in Santa Monica alleyway

A man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault an 84-year-old woman in a Santa Monica alleyway in early June, according to police.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. on June 5, according to Santa Monica police who were dispatched to the area near Sixth Street and Wilshire Boulevard for reports of a woman screaming for help.

Upon arrival, they learned that the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Long Beach man Pape Tall, grabbed the victim from behind and dragged her into the alley where he allegedly attempted to sexually assault her, police said.

He had fled by the time they arrived, but police later located Tall near Fifth Street and California Avenue where he was taken into custody. He faces charges that including kidnapping and assault with intent to commit rape, as well as a probation violation, according to police.

Tall is being held without bail and is scheduled in court on July 9.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact detectives at (310) 458-2293.