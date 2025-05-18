Man arrested for allegedly unprovoked attack of woman in Culver City

A man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Culver City, leaving her with a wound to the head in an incident that police believe was unprovoked.

It happened on Tuesday a little before 7 p.m. near the 4100 block of Madison Avenue, according to the Culver City Police Department.

Officers arrived to the area after receiving reports of a woman screaming and bleeding from the head. They found the woman who they said was "visibly injured and holding the back of her head," said a statement from CCPD.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment on the injuries that police said were not life-threatening.

"The suspect ... allegedly attacked the victim from behind, grabbing her by the head, pulling her to the ground and repeatedly punching her in the head in an unprovoked assault," CCPD's statement said.

The woman told police that she was followed by the suspect while she was walking in the neighborhood. They canvassed the area and located a man matching the description near the 4100 block of La Salle Avenue, police said.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

"The Culver City Police Department commends the swift actions of our responding officers and the bravery of our community members who intervened in the attack by immediately calling for help," the police statement said. "Our officers' rapid arrival and decisive actions, coupled with the collaborative effort of our community members, directly led to the suspect's arrest and helped prevent this suspect from causing any further harm to our community."

The suspect has not yet been identified.