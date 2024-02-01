Watch CBS News
Man arrested for allegedly stealing $31,000 worth of Target merchandise in Silver Lake

A man was taken into custody in connection with multiple thefts totaling approximately $31,000 worth of merchandise that occurred within seven months at a Target store in the Silver Lake area, police announced Thursday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Brandon Krause, 34, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the parking lot of the store in the 600 block of North Dillon Street, after he allegedly walked out with more than $700 worth of merchandise without paying.

He was booked on suspicion of grand theft and was being held on $35,000 bail, police said.

Anyone with information regarding the thefts was urged to contact the LAPD Rampart Burglary Theft Detectives at 213-484-3490. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247. 

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

