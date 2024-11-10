Man arrested for allegedly shooting teenage girl at party in Harvard Park

A man was arrested for allegedly shooting a teenage girl at a party in Harvard Park on Saturday evening.

It happened at around 10:20 p.m. at a home in the 1700 block of W. Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers arrived and found that a 17-year-old girl was leaving the party when she was grazed by a bullet that was allegedly fired by a 35-year-old man.

Investigators say that she was not the intended target in the shooting.

The man was arrested at the scene after staying at the party, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene and released.

There was no information on the motive behind the shooting and the person who was targeted in the alleged shooting.