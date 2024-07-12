Pursuit suspect hides near home, arrested after brief chase in Reseda

One man is in custody after a brief police pursuit ended in Reseda Friday morning.

The pursuit began after officers saw the suspect driving a stolen Nissan Cube around 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a parked vehicle near Vanowen Street and Baird Avenue, said LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

The suspect then ran away after he abandoned the stolen car. Officers set up a perimeter around the scene and the suspect was found hiding underneath an AT&T truck at 6819 Reseda Blvd. He was taken into custody.

A woman in her late 20s, believed to be his girlfriend, was also in the vehicle and was arrested at the scene.