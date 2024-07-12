Watch CBS News
Local News

Pursuit suspect hides near home, arrested after brief chase in Reseda

By Amy Maetzold

/ KCAL News

LAPD arrest suspect after pursuit ends in Reseda
LAPD arrest suspect after pursuit ends in Reseda 01:59

One man is in custody after a brief police pursuit ended in Reseda Friday morning.

The pursuit began after officers saw the suspect driving a stolen Nissan Cube around 2 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The chase ended when the suspect crashed into a parked vehicle near Vanowen Street and Baird Avenue, said LAPD Officer Drake Madison.

The suspect then ran away after he abandoned the stolen car. Officers set up a perimeter around the scene and the suspect was found hiding underneath an AT&T truck at 6819 Reseda Blvd. He was taken into custody.

A woman in her late 20s, believed to be his girlfriend, was also in the vehicle and was arrested at the scene.

Amy Maetzold

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.