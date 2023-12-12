Man arrested after stealing from same store in Silver Lake twice in four days

Police announced the arrest of a man who robbed the same Silver Lake store twice in a four-day span in early-December.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Tim Foreman, is first said to have entered the store, located in the 3600 block of Sunset Boulevard, at around 4 p.m. on Dec. 2, where he threatened an employee with a knife while taking merchandise, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Days later, on Dec. 5, Foreman is said to have entered the store again, this time just before 4:30 p.m., where he punched a different employee and knocked him unconscious before again stealing merchandise, police said.

Last Thursday, a store employee saw Foreman again enter the store and notified LAPD, who arrived and took him into custody without further incident.

He was positively identified by store employees as the same person who had committed both of the previous crimes.

Foreman was booked for robbery, police said.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact investigators at (213) 484-3611.