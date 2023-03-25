Watch CBS News
Man arrested after pursuit with Pomona police

By KCAL-News Staff

A pursuit suspect was Friday after a pursuit with police near an area of Pomona well-known for human trafficking. 

According to Pomona Police Department, officers patrolling a corridor near Indian Hill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a 2015 Mercedes C300 for various vehicle code violations at around 12:05 p.m. 

When officers asked the driver to step out of the vehicle, he instead started the car and fled from the scene. 

A brief pursuit came to a crashing end when the driver los control of the car and slammed into a chain-link fence near Jefferson Avenue and San Antonio Avenue. The suspect then fled on foot. 

Officers detained a female passenger of the vehicle while a K-9 unit and air unit were called to the scene to assist in the search. 

The suspect was located in the backyard of a home in the 800 block of Columbia Avenue by the K-9 unit. 

Devion Monae Young, 24, was arrested without further incident. He is suspected of hit-and-run, felony evading and being an unlicensed driver, police said. 

Anyone with additional information on the incident was asked to contact police at (909) 620-2085.

First published on March 25, 2023 / 4:30 PM

