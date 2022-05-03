Man arrested after free-climbing Salesforce Tower in San Francisco
Authorities arrested a man Tuesday morning after he climbed the 60-story Salesforce Tower in San Francisco.
Shortly after 10 a.m., the San Francisco Fire Department tweeted a picture of the man, who appeared to be high up the tower, the tallest in the Bay Area.
Shortly after 10:45 a.m., the man reached the top of the tower, where he was arrested. A KPIX 5 live camera atop the tower captured the arrest.
Located on Mission Street, the 1,070-foot headquarters of Salesforce is the nation's 17th tallest building, and the second tallest west of the Mississippi River.
