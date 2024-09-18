Man arrested after brief standoff with deputies in Moorpark

A man was arrested following a brief standoff with deputies in Moorpark on Wednesday afternoon.

It all happened on at an apartment complex on Moorpark Avenue, just south of Highway 118, where a man barricaded inside of a unit, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department.

It's still unclear exactly why the man holed up inside of the apartment.

With SkyCal overhead, a large presence of law enforcement could be seen outside of the building. At one point, deputies fired pepper balls into the unit through a window.

At around 5 p.m., deputies could be seen leading the suspect away from the building in handcuffs. He was sprayed with water because of the residue from the pepper that was sprayed into the apartment.

He was then placed onto a stretcher and driven away in the back of an ambulance. The extent and cause of his injuries remain unknown.

No further information was provided.