Woodland Hills neighbors accuse man of starting fire with flare gun

Neighbors in Woodland Hills say they're living in fear after a man accused of shooting flares and screaming through the night turned their quiet street into a troubling nuisance.

They said the man has been erratic since March.

"He will come out like around 1 a.m., screaming obscenities, racial slurs, like every race possible," a neighbor said. "He will stay up until 4 a.m."

The people living in townhomes above Ventura Boulevard wanted to remain anonymous because they're terrified of him.

"He started screaming and getting angry, and he started shooting off flares towards our building," a neighbor said.

The neighbors said the man living across the street started a fire with a flare gun in one of the latest disturbing incidents that happened in the middle of the night.

"I was afraid that he would catch our roof on fire, the trees on fire, everything on fire," a neighbor said. "We are afraid to leave."

CBS LA went to the man's home, which is squeezed between businesses on Ventura Boulevard. No one answered the door.

"He definitely needs help," a neighbor said. "I feel bad for the parents. They want to get him help."

CBS LA called the man's parents but did not receive a response.

This neighborhood is in District 3, represented by Councilmember Bob Blumenfield. His office said the Los Angeles Police Department's Major Crimes Division is investigating and discussing next steps with the LA County District Attorney's Office.

Until then, neighbors will have to deal with the man's outbursts.

"Four nights out of seven, he keeps interrupting our sleep," a neighbor said.

Others are worried that he may fire off another flare.

"What is he going to do next? Is he going to shoot off a flare? What if someone is not here to call the fire department?

Neighbors are concerned about the man's well-being. They want him to get help, but they worry that with every day that passes, their own safety is being compromised.