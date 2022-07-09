Man accused of vandalism in Malibu arrested by LASD
A 55-year-old man who had been vandalizing property in Malibu over several days in early July has been arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
RELATED: LA Sheriff's Department seeks public help locating man suspected of vandalism in Malibu
Thomas Aaron Brothers was seen on surveillance video in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway swinging a hatchet at a victim's front door, damaging both the door and the doorbell, while the resident was home.
He also vandalized several cars that were parked on Pacific Coast Highway.
