Man accused of vandalism in Malibu arrested by LASD

A 55-year-old man who had been vandalizing property in Malibu over several days in early July has been arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Thomas Aaron Brothers was seen on surveillance video in the 19000 block of Pacific Coast Highway swinging a hatchet at a victim's front door, damaging both the door and the doorbell, while the resident was home.

He also vandalized several cars that were parked on Pacific Coast Highway.