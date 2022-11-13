Man, 74, killed after disturbance on porch of Whittier home

Authorities say a 74-year-old man was killed after a disturbance ensued on the porch of his home in Whittier.

The incident in the 16100 block of Marlinton Drive unfolded around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. It was then that authorities say deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call.

When they arrived, they located the man who had been suffering from apparent head trauma. Paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead.

During their investigation, authorities learned that the man was found by his son who heard a disturbance on the porch and went outside to investigate.

"It was reported that the victim was arguing with a neighbor prior to the disturbance on the porch," authorities said in a news release.

The neighbor, described as a man in his 20s, was being interviewed while authorities investigate.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

