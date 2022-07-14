Watch CBS News
Man, 69, with diabetes reported missing in Torrance

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department sought the public's help Wednesday to help find a 69-year-old man with diabetes who went missing from Torrance.

According to the LASD, Jesus Miranda Bucasas was last seen on Tuesday around 12:15 p.m. in the 25200 block of Crenshaw Boulevard.

Bucasas is described as a Filipino man who is 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs 173 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and gray slippers.

He drives a white 2017 Toyota Camry with the California license plate 7UEU936. Authorities said Bucasas could have been on his way to a mall in Torrance or to the Seafood City Supermarket located at 131 W. Carson St.

Anyone with information on Bucasas' whereabouts was asked to contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 5:10 PM

