Man, 37, fatally shot near his vehicle in Encino; suspect at large

Authorities say a 37-year-old man was gunned down near his car in Encino, and a search is on for those responsible.

The shooting unfolded around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of Grimes Place.

It was there that officers arrived and found the man suffering of multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics also responded, and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with more information was asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide at (818) 374-1925.