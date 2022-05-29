Watch CBS News
Man, 35, dies while hiking in Pacific Palisades

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

A hiker has died at Will Rogers State Park in the Pacific Palisades area, authorities reported Sunday. 

Firefighters responded to the park following a report of a hiker in need of rescue along Rustic Canyon. 

Upon arrival, they located the patient who was declared dead at the scene. The hiker was described as a 35-year-old man. 

No further details were immediately available.

First published on May 29, 2022 / 12:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

