Man, 35, dies while hiking in Pacific Palisades
A hiker has died at Will Rogers State Park in the Pacific Palisades area, authorities reported Sunday.
Firefighters responded to the park following a report of a hiker in need of rescue along Rustic Canyon.
Upon arrival, they located the patient who was declared dead at the scene. The hiker was described as a 35-year-old man.
No further details were immediately available.
