Man, 26, goes missing in city of Lakewood

Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating a 26-year-old man who went missing in Lakewood.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Cong Toanhoang Tran was seen last around 7 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block Sparrow Hill Lane.

Tran is 5'6" tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was possibly planning to go to the Cerritos mall.

Tran's family is concerned for his well-being and are asking for the public's help.



Anyone with information as to his whereabouts was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department at 323-890-5500.

