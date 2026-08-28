Malibu's speed camera program to begin operating along Pacific Coast Highway soon

A speed camera safety system will begin installation along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu next week thanks to new California legislation.

Senate Bill 1297 was signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2024, allowing for the pilot program to operate through 2032 along a 21-mile stretch of PCH. While the exact dates for the program's start haven't yet been announced, Malibu city leaders began the required public education campaign earlier this week. It will be followed by a 60-day warning period for drivers, and citations could be issued as soon as November.

According to Susan Duenas, Malibu's Director of Public Safety, the camera system is being installed in hopes of limiting deadly crashes along the scenic stretch of road. The bill also mandates that all fines collected from issued citations will be used to continue operating the system and other local road safety projects.

"Cars that are going more than 11 miles an hour over the speed limit, then it triggers the camera to take a picture," Duenas said. "It's gonna take a picture of your rear plate ... and only cars that are speeding. It won't take pictures of any other vehicles."

The cameras will include lidar technology to detect vehicles that are speeding over the posted limits in five locations that have already been identified as problem areas.

During the 60-day warning period, speeding drivers will be mailed warnings. Once that period ends, however, drivers could face fines ranging from $50 to $500 for those caught going faster than 100 mph. Malibu leaders say that the citations won't trigger license points or insurance penalties.

"You will be warned. There's going to be speed feedback signs telling you your speed, flashing beacons," Duenas said. "Literally, if you're paying attention, you should be able to slow down in time."

City leaders say that a series of recent tragedies led to the declaration of a local emergency in 2023, at which point they began searching for solutions to the problem that has killed more than 60 people since 2010. Among those devastating crashes is the Oct. 17, 2023 crash that killed four Pepperdine students.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, which patrols PCH in Malibu, has also begun posting photos of the cars the department impounded for excessive speeding.

"We don't have enough sheriffs to patrol every mile of PCH. We're 21 miles long," Duenas said.

Malibu residents are split on the topic.

"People specifically come to the PCH to drive fast, so there needs to be something to regulate that," said Alicia Benaroya.

Others say that privacy concerns come to mind, similar to the Flock camera issues currently facing several Southern California communities.

"The more we push for this type of technology, I think the more we move towards a surveillance state," said Forrest Connor.

Malibu leaders say that the speed cameras operate differently than Flock, which uses license plate-reading technology. Duenas said that the lidar system will only record speeding cars, not every passing vehicle. She also said that there will be no shared data and that recorded video that doesn't result in a citation will be deleted within five days.

"The other pilot program cities, they are seeing 70 to 80% reduction in speed," Duenas said of other cities using a similar speed camera system.

Once the program goes into effect, Malibu leaders say that they'll begin to gauge the potential impacts of the new system.