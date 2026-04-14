At least 2 injured after Porsche drives off side of Malibu road

At least two people were injured when a Porsche drove off the side of a road in the Santa Monica Mountains on Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened a little before 4:30 p.m. in the 24000 block of Hovenweep Lane, near Saddle Peak Road, in Malibu, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The heavily damaged Porsche GT3 RS after a crash in Malibu on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. CBS LA

Circumstances leading up to what caused the incident remain under investigation, but firefighters said that they arrived and found the vehicle, a 2025 Porsche GT3 RS, with considerable damage hundreds of yards from the road.

They said that two to three people were inside the car when the crash happened. Their conditions were not immediately known, but firefighters said no one was trapped inside the vehicle during the impact.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the incident, where the heavily damaged sports car was seen near the front yard of a home in the area. A second car, which looked to be a BMW M5, was parked a short distance away near Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department patrol vehicles. A red sports car was also stopped on a turnout just above the home.