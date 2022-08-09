Malibu considering bringing private security to four school campuses in city

A committee at Malibu City Hall is now considering bringing private security to its four school campuses. Currently, the responsibility is handled by the Lost Hills Sheriff's station.

In Beverly Hills, private security guards can be seen on patrol in addition to sworn police officers. The public-private partnership with armed security has been going on at Beverly Hills schools for five years.

Last year, the Secret Service published a report that analyzed 67 averted school attack plots. In nearly a third of them, a School Resource Officer made a difference.

The study also said students are best positioned to identify and report concerning behaviors displayed by classmates.

"Students are not going to the local police station," said Captain Jennifer Seetoo of the Lost Hills Sheriff's Station. "That's just not going to happen. But when they have a relationship with a security guard on campus that's approachable, they will share information with that security officer."

The Malibu Committee hasn't determined whether armed security will be recommended to the full city council but the idea is already getting mixed reviews from parents.

"You first walk in and you see this armed guard or police officer," said parent Cambria McClain. "And for people of color especially, it makes us a little more nervous naturally just because of history."

But other parents that CBSLA spoke with on Monday agree with the idea.

"I'm pro because this is representative of the world we live in," said parent Christopher Tuffin.

Security options at schools will be discussed Monday evening during the city council meeting, which will be done virtually.