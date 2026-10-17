Bryson Fire containment at 61%; Malibu evacuation orders lifted

All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in Malibu as Los Angeles County crews continue to gain containment on the Bryson Fire, which erupted in the hills on Thursday afternoon before quickly burning nearly 150 acres of brush.

The blaze started near the Camp Kilpatrick juvenile detention facility in the Encinal Canyon area at around 4:40 p.m. It quickly grew to 146 acres by the end of the night, largely fueled by gusty Santa Ana winds.

As of Saturday evening, the Bryson Fire was 61% contained, Los Angeles County and Cal Fire firefighters said. While the blaze was still growing, firefighters said that the Getty Villa and surrounding state parks would be closed. There was no word on if they had since reopened to the public.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials said that all roads previously closed during the firefight had been reopened, including Topanga Canyon Boulevard. They also said that planned power outages were being canceled as utilities crews worked to restore power to sites that were shut down on Friday to limit fire risk.

No structures were damaged by the fire, and according to LACoFD Chief Anthony Marrone, some crewmembers suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.

The previously issued evacuation orders and warnings spanned along the Malibu coast, including Leo Carrillo State Park and the Pepperdine University campus. Evacuation advisories were still in place for zones KAN-017 and SYC-016-A, meaning residents should be prepared to evacuate if circumstances changed suddenly.

All 38 youth temporarily evacuated from the detention facility would return to campus after their brief relocation to the Barry J. Nidorf Juvenile Hall.

The National Weather Service had issued a Red Flag Warning for a large swath of Southern California due to moderate-to-strong Santa Ana winds paired with low humidity and warm temperatures, which expired at 6 p.m. Saturday. Along with the Bryson Fire, SoCal firefighters battled the nearly 500-acre Norte Fire in Orange County, the Peak Fire in Azusa and the 3,100-acre Henderson Fire burning on Camp Pendleton military base grounds in San Diego County.