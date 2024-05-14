Travel with these tech gadgets to have a smoother trip

From "smart" luggage and compact chargers to tech that helps you find lost items, the world of travel tech is vast and ever-evolving. Tech expert Jessica Naziri has the top travel gadgets to help make traveling a lot smoother.

1. Satechi 145W Travel GaN Charger, $119.99

From smartphones to laptops, our devices keep us connected, informed, and entertained as we traverse the globe. But what happens when our trusty gadgets run out of juice in the midst of our escapades? Enter the Satechi 145W Travel GaN Charger – a powerful and versatile solution that ensures your devices stay powered up and ready for action wherever your travels take you.

With the latest Power Delivery 3.1 protocol and a travel-friendly design that includes four travel adapters, this charger keeps your devices powered up and ready at all times. The 145W GaN Travel Charger is compact, lightweight, and actively prevents heat from reaching the exterior while still delivering a powerful charge. It can fuel even the most high-powered devices, including the 16-inch MacBook Pro® and the Lenovo Legion™ Slim 7i and Legion 7i along with additional Apple® and Windows® devices, power banks, peripherals, and more, as it's universally compatible with USB-C PD devices.

And thanks to its smart power distribution technology, the charger automatically adjusts wattage when new devices are detected, ensuring optimal charging performance without the risk of overloading or damaging your devices.

The sleek, lightweight profile, four interchangeable international adapters (EU/AU/UK/US), and mesh carrying bag make Satechi's newest charger the ultimate traveling convenience.

2. MeeAudio Connect Air In-Flight Wireless Audio Adapter, $49.99

There's nothing worse than getting onto an airplane and your wireless headphones not connecting to the seatback entertainment system. That issue is easily averted with the MEE Audio Connect Air in-flight wireless audio transmitter and adapter. The small device pairs to your headphones via Bluetooth and then plugs into the tiny TV on the airplane so you're never without entertainment on any flight. It plugs into any 3.5mm jack and pairs to your Apple AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones/speakers, delivering wireless audio where you couldn't before.

I like to keep this gadget in my pre-packed go-bag, then charge it the night before I fly so I know it's fully charged before heading to the airport. It has a battery life of up to 20 hrs.Even better is that the device can pair with two sets of headphones, so if I'm traveling with my son or husband we can both watch the same movie at the same time.

The Connect Air works with any 3.5mm audio jack and can also be used for treadmills/cardio equipment at the gym, laptops and iPads, Nintendo Switch, XBox/Playstation Controllers, portable DVD players, and TVs.

3. Tile Pro Life360's flagship Bluetooth tracker, $34.99

There's nothing worse than misplacing something or finding out that your luggage got lost in transit on the way to your hotel or Airbnb. With a Tile tracker, you can have constant eyes on your belongings, even if they aren't technically with you. Tile Pro is Life360's flagship Bluetooth tracker, compatible with both iOS and Android, it has a range of up to 400 ft and a replaceable battery for extended use. With its powerful features, including a loud ring and seamless integration with both the Life360 app and the Tile App, Tile Pro ensures you never lose track of your most important items. Tile also has an Anti-Theft Mode, which allows the tracker to remain hidden from potential thieves -- making it the best choice for guarding against pesky pickpockets and reclaiming stolen items.

The tiny device pairs with your phone and uses geolocation to let you know where your belongings are. I like that I can check on the location of my luggage, purse, or whatever else I've dropped a Tile into with the app. This is especially helpful after a plane lands and I want to be sure my luggage made it to my final destination.



4. July Charging Carry-On, $295

Are you tired of lugging around heavy, outdated luggage that just doesn't keep up with your on-the-go lifestyle? Say goodbye to the frantic search for an available power outlet at the airport or train station. The July suitcase it's cleverly designed with an ejectable battery featuring standard USB and USB-C docks, you can charge your phone and even your laptop on the go, anywhere. Plus, rest assured that both the Carry On and power bank are approved for any flight in the world, ensuring seamless travel experiences wherever your adventures take you.

Thanks to its SilentMove 360° spinner wheels, these wheels are not only whisper-quiet but also robust enough to handle the cobblestones of Europe, making them the perfect companion for any traveler seeking versatility and durability. And with a lifetime guarantee, you can trust that these wheels will stand the test of time, trip after trip.

Crafted from 100% aerospace-grade German polycarbonate, the July Suitcase is not only lightweight but also incredibly resilient. Its unique curved eggshell design not only minimizes damage but also optimizes functionality, providing ample space for all your essentials while maintaining a sleek and stylish silhouette. Plus, with anodized aluminum bumpers for extra protection on hard drops, you can travel with peace of mind knowing that your belongings are safe and secure.