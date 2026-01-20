Machete-wielding man terrorizes Pomona laundromat over football jersey

A man with a machete terrorized laundromat customers in Pomona over a San Francisco 49ers jersey, according to the owner.

"He was kind of looking at my son, and he saw my son with his red 49ers jersey on," owner Phil Hernandez said. "He made a comment to the effect of get that red shirt off."

The Pomona Police Department said the incident occurred on Saturday at 9:14 a.m., the same day the 49ers played the Seattle Seahawks in the NFL playoffs.

Security cameras showed the suspect walking into the laundromat and going after the owner's son, who was wearing a George Kittle Niners jersey.

"He kind of made it look like he was going after him," Hernandez said. "My son took off, I think, appropriately."

Hernandez said the suspect left the business after the encounter but came back. After calling the police, Hernandez tried to hold the door closed while the suspect continued to yell outside. Security cameras showed the suspect swinging the machete and breaking the glass front door.

Security cameras captured the suspect swinging the machete and shattering the glass while the owner tried to hold the doors closed. Super Wash and Dry

Hernandez said the suspect also made a comment about his red hat.

No one was injured during the altercations. The suspect left the area before officers arrived. Pomona PD said they have not located the suspect.