Detectives seek help finding man who allegedly assaulted teen at LA County park

Los Angeles County detectives are seeking help locating a man who allegedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl at a park in May.

It happened on May 16 at around 8:15 a.m., when Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies were called to Lynwood Park, located in the 11300 block of Bullis Road, for reports of a sexual assault.

In a special bulletin shared Wednesday, deputies said that the victim was "sexually assaulted inside of the men's restroom, next to the baseball fields at Lynwood Park."

A special bulletin shared by LASD detectives as they seek to identify the suspect who allegedly assaulted a teenage girl at Lynwood Park in May. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s who is around 5-foot-5 with a thin build. Deputies said that he has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes and is possibly a transient who frequents the area around the park. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, black shirt and blue jeans.

Circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation, and LASD Special Victims Bureau detectives asked anyone who knows more to contact them at 877-710-5273 or specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.