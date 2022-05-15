Lux's walk-off double snaps Dodgers four-game skid; Sweep by Phillies avoided

After allowing 29 runs over the first three games of the series against the Philadelphia Phillies over the weekend, the Dodgers pitching staff was able to limit their high-powered offense to just four runs on Sunday.

The Dodgers sent Michael Grove to the mound for the start - his first ever Major League appearance. He lasted through 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on four hits, walking three and striking out three.

Shane Greene made his season debut Sunday, tossing two shutout innings and earning the victory.

Four Los Angeles relievers combined to lockdown the Phillies lineup following Grove, limiting them to just four hits over the final five innings of the contest.

The Phillies used a four-run second inning to take the lead early, kickstarted by an error from Gavin Lux, which allowed Jean Segura to score from second after reaching on a single earlier.

They followed up with an RBI ground rule double from Garrett Stubbs and a two-run single from Rhys Hoskins.

Mookie Betts homered in his second-straight game, sending a third inning cutter from Phillies starter Aaron Nola 397 feet to centerfield.

Nola wound up going 7.0 innings, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks, striking out eight.

Following the homer, the Dodgers began to chip away at the lead, scoring a pair in the bottom of the fourth on a two-run single from Max Muncy and when Betts came through again in the bottom of the eighth - driving in one on a double.

Leading by one run, the Phillies sent former Dodgers reliever Corey Knebel to the mound with the save opportunity in sight. Down to their final two outs, Cody Bellinger ripped a triple to right field, followed by a Chris Taylor walk which brought Lux to the plate.

He sent the fourth pitch of the at bat, a 77 mile per hour curveball down the right field line, scoring both runners and sending the Dodgers home with the walk-off win.

The victory snapped their four-game skid and prevented the four-game series sweep at the hands of the Phillies.

As their eight-game homestand continues, the Dodgers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks starting Monday at 7:10 p.m.

They'll send Tony Gonsolin (3-0, 1.33 ERA) to the mound against Madison Bumgarner (2-1, 1.78 ERA).