Luka Doncic had 25 points and eight assists, Quentin Grimes hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 57 seconds to play, and the Los Angeles Lakers rallied in the fourth quarter for their 10th win in 11 games, 106-104 over the Sacramento Kings on Friday night.

Walker Kessler scored 15 points and Matisse Thybulle had 14 for the Lakers, who struggled at home against another rebuilding opponent two nights after their nine-game winning streak ended with a loss to the Utah Jazz.

The Lakers hung on for their fifth straight home victory over Sacramento when Zach LaVine missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.

De'Andre Hunter scored a season-high 30 points and hit five 3-pointers for the Kings, who dropped to 1-14 on the season — the worst 15-game start in team history — with their eighth straight loss despite taking a lead into the fourth quarter.

Luka Doncic runs down the court during the first half of the Emirates NBA Cup game against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena. Ben Liebenberg / Getty Images / Ben Liebenberg / ESPN Images

Sacramento led by 11 in the third quarter and took a small advantage into the fourth, but the Lakers built a 101-93 lead with 4 1/2 minutes to play. The Kings responded with eight straight points to tie it on Domantas Sabonis' free throws with 2:32 left.

After Grimes made his only 3-pointer of the night, Doncic made a turnover with 23 seconds left. Kessler then bricked two free throws to give the Kings one last chance, but LaVine pulled up and clanged his final shot off the rim.

LaVine scored 19 points. Sabonis had 19 points and 16 rebounds for Sacramento, and Darius Acuff Jr. had 18 points and 12 assists.

The Lakers improved to 2-1 in NBA Cup play. Sacramento is 0-3.

Austin Reaves missed his fourth straight game with a bruised heel. The Lakers' second-leading scorer has already missed five of their first 17 games due to injury after missing 31 games last season.

Kessler's first 3-pointer in a Lakers uniform put LA ahead early in the fourth.

Precious Achiuwa sat out for Sacramento with a leg injury.

Kings: Host Boston on Saturday.

Lakers: Host Utah on Monday.