Louisiana man suspected of killing his parents arrested in Los Angeles

Louisiana man suspected of killing his parents arrested in Los Angeles

Louisiana man suspected of killing his parents arrested in Los Angeles

A Louisiana man suspected of murdering his parents was arrested in Los Angeles last week, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department officials.

While the arrest was made on Friday, authorities with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office believe that the killings happened days earlier.

Weapons that deputies seized from Joshua Brocato, a 34-year-old Louisiana man accused of murdering his parents before fleeing to Los Angeles. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Los Angeles County deputies spotted a white Ford E-150 van that was parked in the 5400 block of Fairfax Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. on Friday, which they say matched the description of a vehicle involved in a Louisiana homicide.

They arrested the lone occupant of the van, 34-year-old Joshua Brocato. He was allegedly found to be in possession of "body-armor and several loaded firearms including an assault rifle," according to LASD's press release.

After he was taken into custody, deputies confirmed that he was the suspect sought in connection with the deadly shootings of Priscilla Brocato, 66, and Marc Brocato, 75, in southeastern Louisiana.

They were found dead on Thursday, April 3 when Tangipahoa Parish deputies conducted a welfare check on a home on Eastwood Drive in the Amite City area of Louisiana, which is approximately an hour north of New Orleans.

Priscilla was found dead inside of the home, while Marc was found dead on the couple's property.

"Their son ... was unaccounted for and initially sought as a person of interest," said LASD's release. "Following autopsies of the couple, an arrest warrant for two counts of 1st Degree Murder was issued for Joshua Brocato by TPSO."

Investigators believe that Brocato shot his parents on either Monday or Tuesday and then fled to California within three days of the shooting.

"The reason for the crime is still unknown," deputies said.

On top of TPSO's murder arrest warrant, Brocato was booked on suspicion of possessing a loaded unregistered firearm, possession of an assault rifle and altering or removal of a serial weapon on a firearm, the LASD release noted.

He remains behind bars without bail at the Marina Del Rey Sheriff's Station and is pending court on Tuesday at LAX Municipal Courthouse. LASD is working with Louisiana state officials regarding his transfer to the Tangipahoa Parish, the release said.

Anyone who knows more is asked to contact TPSO investigators at (985) 902-2088.