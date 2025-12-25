Nonprofit in Los Angeles provides unhoused residents with warm Christmas meal, essentials

Christmas morning started with a festive feast in Venice as hundreds of people gathered for an event helping unhoused residents.

Tina Wright started a holiday tradition with a few of her friends 13 years ago and now it's grown into a community event that shows what the holiday season is all about.

"Let them know that they're not alone and also a lot of people are not from California, and they don't have their family to spend the holidays with, so it's kind of just you know, a nice community event," Wright said.

Her nonprofit, Lost Angels, prepares around 300 meals and toiletry bags to give out to unhoused residents. Helping Wright are more than 150 volunteers.

For the last two years, Australian native Nathan Bazley has brought his family to volunteer, including his young children.

"I think it's important for them to see the world for all you know everything that they see today for part of the perspective that they'll take with them for the rest of their life," Bazley said.

Bezley's daughter, Neve, said she enjoys this Christmas tradition her family has created.

"It makes me feel happy because I'm giving back to other people," she said.

Wright said that all of the materials and supplies are self-funded by volunteers and her friends. Next year, she's hoping to go big.

"Definitely need the help with food, toiletries, shoes," Wright said.

She's calling for government grants and corporate sponsors, so she can scale up on spreading Christmas cheer for folks like Kenny Nelson.

"We look forward to every year, such beautiful people, thankful for everything they give us," Nelson said.