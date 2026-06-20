Los Angeles County deputy stabbed before fatally shooting suspect in Lancaster

A Los Angeles County deputy shot and killed a suspect after he was stabbed in Lancaster on Saturday, according to department officials.

It happened at around 2 p.m., when deputies said they were called to the area of Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway in an unincorporated part of Lancaster, a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

"Deputies responded to a call for service of a person armed with a knife," the release said. "Upon contacting the suspect, a deputy was assaulted with a knife, resulting in a deputy-involved shooting."

Officials said that the deputy, who wasn't publicly identified, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after the incident.

The suspect, who also remains unidentified, was struck by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the release said.

No other injuries were reported in the incident and the investigation remains ongoing, department officials said.

"We are grateful that our deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries and will be returning home to their loved ones," a statement from Sheriff Robert Luna said. "Incidents like this are a stark reminder that every day, law enforcement professionals like our Deputies step into unpredictable and rapidly evolving situations in service to protecting our communities."

Anyone who knows more about the incident was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.