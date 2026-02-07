Los Angeles community rallies for boy with Down syndrome who had adaptive tricycle stolen

A Los Feliz family is hoping to raise enough money to replace an adaptive tricycle that was stolen from their 9-year-old son Jack, who has Down syndrome and autism.

They say that the specially-designed blue tricycle was much more than a way for Jack to get around their neighborhood, but was a way for him to have independence on their family walks, which can sometimes be overstimulating.

"We'd cruise around the neighborhood, and he just loved this bike he was so proud of it," said Jack's father, Bobby Field. "Anytime we'd pass people, he'd just wave to everyone like he's the mayor of Los Feliz. Everyone would light up and be so happy to see him having so much fun on his bike."

Jack pictured on his adaptive tricycle, which was recently stolen. Field Family

"Having to explain something like this happened was rough, but the outpouring of love and care from the neighborhood and from our family and friends has been uplifting," said Jack's mother, Marie Field.

Jack is hoping that his replacement adaptive tricycle will be red, which is his favorite color. Family members say that they will keep the new bike locked away to try and prevent it from being taken again.

The online fundraiser created by Jack's loved ones can be found by searching for the GoFundMe named "Help Jack Replace His Stolen Adaptive Tricycle."