Mexican band Los Bukis honored with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. An Inglewood native, Hylton has her master's degree from USC. She covers local breaking news across the Southern California region. Before joining CBS in 2024, she worked at NBC LA, Telemundo 52, The Los Angeles Times and KOMO 4 News in Seattle.
Chelsea Hylton

KCAL News

Regional Mexican band, Los Bukis, was honored Wednesday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for recording.

A large crowd gathered along the 7000 block of Hollywood Boulevard to celebrate a group known for its rich cultural music and significance.

The band started out as just a duo, created by cousins Marco Antonio and Joel Solís in 1973. After struggling for a few years, the duo was signed by Discos Melody.

After a few years, the band expanded, welcoming seven additional members along the way, including Marco Ibarra, Arturo Martínez, Alfonso Bugarini, Eusebio "Chivo" Cortés, Roberto Guadarrama, Javier Solís, Pedro Sánchez and José Guadarrama. Led by Marco Antonio's voice and songwriting, the band became "pioneers of the romantic ballad in Spanish-language music," the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said.

In 1976, they marked the beginning of their professional career with the success of "Falso Amor." In the 1980s, Los Bukis evolved from being an opening act to a headliner. Their 1986 hit "Tu Cárcel" became Mexico's first Diamond Record and earned three Grammy nominations.

In 1989, at the Premio Lo Nuestro awards, the band swept multiple categories, including group of the year and album of the year, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce said.

After 25 years away from the stage, Los Bukis reunited in 2021 and made history as the first Latin artists to headline a stadium tour, "Una Historia Cantada," which began with sold-out performances at Sofi Stadium.  

Chelsea Hylton

