Los Angeles Zoo welcomes new Tasmanian devils from Australia

The Los Angeles Zoo has welcomed two new Tasmanian devils to the family this month.

The zoo said for the first time in five years, they have welcomed the "wildly popular" animal from Australia. Tasmanian devils named Danny Zuko and Crush arrived at the LA Zoo through a partnership with the Australian government.

According to the LA Zoo, the devils were born at Aussie Ark, which is a not-for-profit conservation organization in New South Wales. The organization manages breeding and rewilding programs for some of Australia's endangered species.

"The L.A. Zoo has a long history of caring for this species and we are thrilled to once again have the opportunity to share them with our guests," said Candace Sclimenti, Curator of Mammals, L.A. Zoo.

Tasmanian devils are indigenous only to Tasmania, the zoo said. They are classified as Endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. They tend to live in eucalyptus forests, woodlands and coastal scrublands, finding shelter in caves, bushes and hollow logs.

They are active animals with a strong sense of smell and hearing, as well as a strong bite force. While they mostly live in solitude, they tend to gather around a carcass to feed, the LA Zoo said.

