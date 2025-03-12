Deadlines for 3 LA wildfire relief grants are just hours away. Here's how to apply

Los Angeles County wildfire survivors have until Wednesday evening to apply for three relief grants offering between $2,000 and $25,000 for immediate assistance.

The three grants offer aid to residents, business owners and workers impacted by the devastating firestorm in January, including the deadly wildfires that tore through the communities of Altadena, Pacific Palisades and areas of neighboring communities such as Pasadena and Malibu. Twenty-nine people were killed and thousands of homes and other structures left damaged and destroyed as hurricane-force winds swept the flames forward for days and complicated firefighting efforts.

The grants all have deadlines of March 12, Wednesday at 5 p.m. PST.

This grant offers immediate assistance until insurance coverage or other government aid, such as FEMA grants, come through for wildfire survivors. Grants of $6,000 are available for households of one to two people, $12,000 for households with at least three people (where at least one person is a minor or dependent adult), and $18,000 for households with at least four people — including minors or dependent adults and at least three separate generations.

Homeowners and tenants displaced by the Palisades and Eaton Fires and other events in the devastating windstorm that hit the region in early January may be eligible for this if they meet the following criteria.

Their primary home was completely destroyed Eaton or Palisades fires and windstorm events in January 2025.

Their primary home was within the impacted zones for the fires or and windstorm events and was either "partially destroyed or severely damaged as a result" and left "uninhabitable," according to the LA County website.

Their household experienced a death related to the two wildfires or windstorm events.

To apply, or find more information, visit here.

The new LA Region Small Business Relief Fund, launched by the city and county of Los Angeles, offers cash assistance grants to small businesses and nonprofit organizations that were affected by the windstorm and wildfires in early January. Businesses and nonprofits with a revenue of up to $6 million and less than 100 employees are eligible for the grants — which are available in amounts of between $2,000 to $25,000 depending on the level of impact from the disasters.

Brick-and-mortar businesses can receive $15,000 for loss of revenue while grants of up to $25,000 are available to those which have had their locations completely destroyed. Independent contractors and home-based businesses may be eligible for smaller grants of between $2,000 for revenue loss and $5,000 for loss of revenue as well as loss of equipment and inventory.

To apply, or find more information, visit here.

The new LA Region Worker Relief Fund, also launched by the city and county of LA, is offering cash assistance grants of $2,000 for those who lost work or experience some other employment-related financial loss to the fires and windstorm. Applicants must meet certain requirements such as being a resident of LA County and over the age of 18, among other qualification.

To apply, or see the full list of requirements and other information, visit here.