Los Angeles voters have approved Measure FD, which will increase the city's sales tax by .5% to provide additional funding for the fire department.

Approval for the measure came in at 54%, while 46% of voters opposed it, CBS News projects.

The union representing city firefighters, United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112, says the additional funding is needed to address longstanding underfunding and understaffing.

The measure raises the LA city sales tax from 10.25% to 10.75%, which would bring in about $345 million annually.

"We could use more fire inspectors, firefighters, paramedics. I mean, the entire city is understaffed, and we definitely need a larger budget," LAFD Fire Inspector Brandon Woods said.

Currently, the Los Angeles Fire Department is largely funded by the city's general fund, which also funds most city departments.

The union, one of the measure's biggest supporters, says revenue from the measure would help fund additional LAFD staffing, modernize fire stations and equipment, and expand brush clearance and wildfire prevention programs.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union that represents LAPD sworn officers, opposes the sales tax hike. The LAPPL says Angelenos are already facing high tax rates and adds that the average resident should not have to pay the consequences.

Others opposing the measure say city leaders need to find the money to fund LAFD in the current budget.

"The city has a $15 billion budget, and this is a tax that's intended to raise $345 million, and they can't find $345 million from cuts and efficiencies and changes in priorities?" Susan Shelley with the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association said.

Measure FD will take effect next year and stay in place unless voters decide to repeal it.