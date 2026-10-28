Los Angeles sues Wagmor Pets over alleged "puppy laundering" operation

The Los Angeles City Attorney filed a lawsuit against Wagmor Pets for allegedly running a "puppy laundering" operation.

In the filing, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto accused Wagmor Pets, Wylder's Holistic Pet Center, Melissa Bacelar and Doho House of buying dogs from puppy mills, then reselling them as "rescued" animals to unsuspecting customers.

"Puppy laundering" schemes typically involve fraudulent nonprofit organizations that let operators profit from people who believe they are saving animals in need and pay fees that can reach thousands of dollars, according to the City Attorney's Office.

"Families who open their homes to rescue animals deserve honesty, not deception," Feldstein said. "We allege that the defendants exploited the compassion of many Angelenos for financial gain, while putting the welfare of vulnerable animals at risk."

The City Attorney's Office claimed Wagmor Pets and Melissa Bacelar used several companies, including an apparent nonprofit, to buy and resell hundreds, possibly thousands, of dogs from breeders. Feldstein said they violated numerous laws by doing so and alleged that "numerous dogs sold by the defendants died after being adopted."

"Los Angeles and California have some of the strongest animal welfare laws in the country, and my office is committed to enforcing them," Feldstein said. "We will not tolerate those who circumvent our laws and profit at the expense of consumers and animals they believe they are saving."

The City Attorney's Office urged anyone who bought a dog from Wagmor Pets or has information on the case to email att.wagmorpets@lacity.org.