Los Angeles street closures begin ahead of Oscars

As Hollywood's biggest night approaches, road closures are beginning to affect one of Los Angeles' most popular tourist areas.

With the Oscars set for Sunday evening at the Dolby Theater on Hollywood Boulevard, several roads will be closed for the week as crews prepare for festivities.

As of Monday, closures currently in place will last until well after the awards, with additional waves of closures coming on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Closures include:

Monday, March 9 and before

All lanes of Hollywood Boulevard between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue are closed until 6 a.m. Wednesday, March 18. This includes sidewalks and crosswalks.

All lanes of Johnny Grant Way between Orange Drive and Orchid Avenue until 8 a.m. Saturday, March 21.

Hawthorn Alley, behind El Capitan Theater, is closed from about 300 feet east of Orange Drive to the "T" alley until Wednesday, March 18.

Friday, March 13

All lanes of Hawthorn Avenue between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive until 6 a.m. Monday, March 16.

Saturday, March 14

Orchid Avenue from 60 feet south of Franklin Avenue to Johnny Grant Way until 6 a.m. Monday, March 16. Exceptions apply for residents, emergency vehicles and hotel loading.

All lanes of Orange Drive between Johnny Grant Way and Hollywood Boulevard until 6 a.m. Monday, March 16. Exceptions apply for residents, emergency vehicles and hotel loading.

All lanes of Johnny Grant Way between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive until 6 a.m. Monday, March 16.

Sunday, March 15 (All reopen 6 a.m. Monday, March 16)

Hawthorn Alley from Orange Drive to Highland Avenue

Orange Drive from Highland Avenue to Lanewood Avneue.

A full map of closures can be found here.