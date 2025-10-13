Los Angeles Sentinel to host 20th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival this weekend

The Los Angeles Sentinel is getting ready to host its 20th annual Taste of Soul Family Festival on Saturday.

For two decades, the one-day festival and block party has been taking over Crenshaw Boulevard in a celebration of food and culture.

Taste of Soul was created and founded by Danny J. Bakewell Sr. The event attracts more than 300,000 attendees every year and features hundreds of food vendors, live performances, community resources and celebrity guests.

The Los Angeles Sentinel's Taste of Food will run along Crenshaw Boulevard between Stocker and Obama Boulevard. CBS LA

Bakewell Sr. says the purpose of the event is to capture a "taste of the diverse creativity that exists in the 'Crenshaw' community in a festive atmosphere.

When: Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Crenshaw Boulevard between Obama and Stocker

CBS LA is a proud partner of the LA Sentinel and the Taste of Soul. Members of the news crew will be at the event with a booth on the corner of Crenshaw Boulevard and Coliseum. Stop by and say hi!

Several roads will be closed for the event. Use this link to access a full list of road closures.