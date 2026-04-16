The Los Angeles Rams have updated their look with a refined brand and uniform refresh, including a bolder Ram head logo with a fiercer expression and sharper horns.

Thursday's announcement of the brand refresh marks the "next evolution of the team's visual identity." The Rams are entering their second decade back home in Los Angeles after playing in Cleveland, Ohio, and St. Louis, Missouri.

The organization said the look is evolving for the next era as global attention turns to Los Angeles and SoFi Stadium, set to host some of the world's biggest sporting events.

Ram head logo Los Angeles Rams

Along with a fiercer Ram head, there is an overall cleaner and more refined look, replacing gradient color with a solid finish to the LA monogram logo.

"As we look ahead to the next decade of Rams football in LA, this refresh is about sharpening what already defines us," said Kathryn Kai-ling Frederick, Chief Marketing Officer, Los Angeles Rams.

LA monogram logo Los Angeles Rams

An updated Rams' uniform closet debuts today and will continue this summer when two new "cleaner, bolder, and streamlined" uniforms are to be introduced.

"It's a modern refinement—elevating our identity with clarity and purpose while carrying our history forward, and matching the toughness, precision, and competitiveness of our team," Frederick said.

The uniform update honors the franchise's legacy, while maintaining a modern, forward-looking identity. The refreshed uniforms are available now at RamsFanShop.com, the Rams' Zillow Draft House retail pop-up at Hollywood Park, through April 25, and will be available at The Equipment Room on Level 4 at SoFi Stadium starting on Sunday, April 26.

The official team colors, Royal and Sol, remain unchanged. As part of the refresh, the Rams have removed the "Bone" uniform from the rotation.

The evolved Royal and White primary uniforms will anchor the look moving forward, alongside the Midnight Rivalry uniform introduced last season. Two new alternate uniforms will be unveiled this summer.