Rams address future in 2026 NFL Draft with QB Ty Simpson and other offensive tools

The Los Angeles Rams made a shocking decision in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson with the 13th pick and signaling a shift towards the future, despite still negotiating with reigning NFL MVP Matthew Stafford.

Simpson, a junior who helped the Crimson Tide to the College Football Playoff, where they lost to eventual champion Indiana in the Rose Bowl, was ranked as the fourth overall quarterback at the 2026 NFL Combine, and according to NFL.com scouts, he compares to current San Francisco 49ers quarterback and fellow Alabama alum Mac Jones.

Ty Simpson of Alabama poses for a photo after being selected 13th overall by the Los Angeles Chargers during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Lauren Leigh Bacho / Getty Images

Last season, his first full season starting, he threw for 3,567 yards and 28 touchdowns with just five interceptions. He was named All-SEC and was a finalist for the Manning Award as one of the nation's best collegiate quarterbacks.

Scouts say that Simpson's size and arm strength are less than those of the NFL's top signal callers, but Rams officials noted his technique and decision-making under pressure as key reasons they chose him with their first-round pick, which was acquired last season in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

Following his selection, an emotional Simpson spoke with Sean McVay on the phone in a conversation that made headlines due to what appeared to be a grumpy reaction from his new head coach. Despite this, McVay cleared the air the next day by saying that "normal life" made him appear grumpy and that it had nothing to do with general manager Les Sneed's decision to draft Simpson.

Though contract negotiations remain ongoing between Stafford and the Rams' front office, McVay said that they're still "Matthew's football team," meaning that Simpson will likely spend at least his first season under the tutelage of the 2025 NFL MVP, Super Bowl LVI Champion and three-time First-Team All-Pro QB.

He could also figure to be Stafford's immediate backup due to reports that current second-string quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is mulling retirement.

Tight end Max Klare of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball for 39 yards after catching a pass from Quarterback Julian Sayin of the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second quarter against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Ohio Stadium on November 22, 2025 in Columbus, Ohio. Jason Mowry / Getty Images

Snead has recently noted that the Rams have no urgent roster spots that would need addressing in the draft, so, along with Simpson, the front office selected a slew of young offensive tools. With their second-round pick they took Ohio State tight end Max Klare, an athletic and plus-catching redshirt junior. He ranked at No. 5 amongst other tight ends at the combine, and NFL scouts compared him to current Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange.

Klare finished First-Team All-Big Ten last season, hauling in 116 receptions for 1,329 yards and six touchdowns. He'll now fit in alongside other rostered tight ends in Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Terrance Ferguson.

The Rams bolstered their offensive line depth in the third round, selecting Missouri tackle Keagen Trost, a seventh-year senior. He finished the year as First-Team All-SEC and as a Third-team All-American by the Associated Press.

After no selections in either the fourth or fifth rounds, the Rams traded up 10 spots with the Philadelphia Eagles and took Miami senior wide receiver CJ Daniels. He ranked as the 25th overall receiver at the Combine and is noted amongst NFL scouts for his ability to win contested catches. Last year, the 6-foot-2 Daniels caught 50 catches for 557 yards and seven touchdowns. In six collegiate seasons, he had 2,991 yards and 28 touchdowns on 198 receptions.

With their final pick, in the seventh round, the Rams then took defensive tackle Tim Keenan III, out of Alabama. He started 12 games for the Crimson Tide last season, recording 16 tackles and two sacks along with a blocked kick and a forced fumble.