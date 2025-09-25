Watch CBS News
Suspect crashes into innocent driver during LA police pursuit

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

A stolen vehicle suspect crashed into an innocent driver during a police pursuit in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

The Los Angeles Police Department began chasing the suspect's allegedly stolen Gray Toyota RAV4 in East Hollywood, near LA City College.

After driving around the surrounding neighborhoods for about 15 minutes, the suspect crashed into another driver and a handful of parked cars at the intersection of North Madison Avenue and Monroe Street. The collision pushed the innocent bystander's car into a nearby tree and overturned the suspect's vehicle. 

