Los Angeles stadiums host fire relief events with donations from professional sports teams

Los Angeles area professional sports teams got in on fire relief in a big way, hosting three stadium sites where fire victims can pick up donated goods.

On Friday, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., those affected by the fires can head to Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium or BMO Stadium to get some of the $3 million worth of Fanatics merchandise available.

Molly Higgins with the LA Rams, said the event came together in days.

"We know that Los Angeles is hurting right now, and we wanted to be there for Angelenos in need. So we worked around the clock for the last couple of days," she said.

"I'm so grateful for our partners, Fanatics who are providing amazing merchandise, PacSun, True Religion."

She also said Albertsons, Vons, Pavillions stepped up, providing $200,000 worth of grocery gift cards for families.

The 12 professional sports organizations and the teams' foundations made a combined $8 million donation to support victims and firefighting crews battling the Southern California wildfires.

Angel City FC, the Angels, Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Ducks, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Lakers, Rams and the Sparks all participated.

"I think we have a lot of fans out there, we want Angelenos to know we are fans of them as well," Higgins said.

Proof of residency in evacuated zip codes will be required at the stadium sites. Bus transportation will be available to people living in evacuation shelters.