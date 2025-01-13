Los Angeles sports teams donate $8 million to fire victims

Los Angeles sports teams are banding together with an $8 million donation to support victims and firefighting crews battling the Southern California wildfires.

In all, 12 professional sports organizations, and the teams' own foundations are giving back to the communities that have supported them.

Angel City FC, the Angels, Chargers, Clippers, Dodgers, Ducks, Galaxy, Kings, LAFC, Lakers, Rams and the Sparks are for now, team Los Angeles.

"The community showed up for us during our playoff run," Jamie Alvarez, LA Galaxy VP of communications said. "They've been here for us for the past few years as we've grown...I'm just so proud that we are able to give this $1 million gift in order to help the aid recovery across all of Los Angeles." The LA Galaxy, LA Kings, and the ownership group AEG partnered in the $1 million donation.

Beneficiaries of the teams' contributions include the American Red Cross, Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation,California Fire Foundation, Eaton Canyon Fire Relief and Recovery Fund, World Central Kitchen, California Community Foundation Wildfire Recovery Fund, Team Rubicon and various local animal rescue organizations.

The 12 donating teams have also partnered with Fanatics to distribute $3 million worth of merchandise to people who have been evacuated from their homes. Teams are also contributing other items such as hygiene kits and school supplies that will be available for fire victims.

An LA Galaxy donation drive is taking place in Carson until 4 p.m. and will happen again Tuesday from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Legends Plaza.

Former LA Galaxy player Cobi Jones said the support from fans has blown his mind. "I know what the Galaxy and Galaxy fans have to offer and this has been a tough situation for Los Angeles and the surrounding areas," Jones said. "This gives the Galaxy fans and anyone the opportunity to try to find a way to give back."

Items being collected at the LA Galaxy donation drive include water, hygiene products, blankets, gloves, baby essentials, kids' supplies and masks.

The lakers are hosting donation drives at the team's next three home games, Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Collection bins will be outside Crypto.com Arena.

The following items will be accepted: deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, waterless shampoo, phone chargers, socks, mittens, hand warmers, beanies and blankets. Food items such as, peanut butter and other nut butters, protein-based snacks such as bars and protein cookies, crackers, trail mix, fruit snacks, energy bars, pop top tuna, pop top chicken, 100% juice boxes, raisins and other dried fruit, ultra-high-temperature processed milk, individual cereal boxes, 16- to 20-ounce water bottles and non-carbonated drinks.

People evacuated from the fires will be able to participate in the distribution events on Jan. 17 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium. Proof of residency in evacuated zip codes will be required. Bus transportation will be available to people living in evacuation shelters.