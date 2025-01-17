Watch CBS News

LA stadiums host fire relief events Friday

People evacuated from the fires can participate in the distribution events on Jan. 17 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dodger Stadium, SoFi Stadium and BMO Stadium. Proof of residency in evacuated zip codes will be required.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.