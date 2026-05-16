Los Angeles police shoot, injure man allegedly armed with knife

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department shot and injured a man who was allegedly armed with a knife in Boyle Heights early Saturday morning.

According to the LAPD, officers responded to the 3000 block of Glenn Avenue on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon incident at about 1:45 a.m. The reports stated that a man assaulted another person with a knife inside of an apartment complex

Upon arrival, officers found the man in front of the building. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation by telling the man to drop the knife, the LAPD said.

The man refused to drop the knife and approached the officers, and they opened fire. The LAPD said the man was hit but still refused to follow commands.

At that point, officers deployed a 40mm foam round, which led to the man being taken into custody.

The man, who remains unidentified publicly, was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The man's knife was recovered at the scene. No other individuals, including officers and civilians, were injured.

No additional details were immediately made available.