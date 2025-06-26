Road rage suspect leads police pursuit through LA and Ventura counties

The California Highway Patrol was in pursuit of a road rage suspect on the 101 Freeway near the Ventura County and Los Angeles County line.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department began chasing the white Chevy utility van in Oxnard, near Rose Avenue. CHP officers took over the pursuit when the suspect continued into the San Fernando Valley. After briefly driving on city streets, the suspect turned onto the northbound 101 Freeway, back toward Ventura.

With little traffic on the roadway, the suspect drove slightly below the speed limit while officers trailed behind.

The suspect exited the freeway in Oxnard, near the location where the pursuit began. The driver surrendered to police shortly after.