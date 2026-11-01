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Los Angeles police officer hits, kills woman while responding to call on Halloween night

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department hit and killed a woman while responding to a call at a Halloween party in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday night, authorities confirmed.

According to the LAPD, the incident was reported in the area of Woodman Avenue and Bessemer Street at about 11:30 p.m. Officers were responding to reports of a fight amongst a large group of people when an officer collided with a pedestrian near the party.

The pedestrian, identified only as a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is yet to be released.

The crash remains under investigation. The officer stayed at the scene after the collision.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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