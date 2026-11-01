Los Angeles police officer hits, kills woman while responding to call on Halloween night

An officer with the Los Angeles Police Department hit and killed a woman while responding to a call at a Halloween party in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday night, authorities confirmed.

According to the LAPD, the incident was reported in the area of Woodman Avenue and Bessemer Street at about 11:30 p.m. Officers were responding to reports of a fight amongst a large group of people when an officer collided with a pedestrian near the party.

The pedestrian, identified only as a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is yet to be released.

The crash remains under investigation. The officer stayed at the scene after the collision.

No additional details were immediately made available.