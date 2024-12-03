2 detained after leading LAPD on high-speed pursuit

Two people led officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday night.

During the chase, the suspect weaved through traffic and nearly hit pedestrians while driving on the streets surrounding downtown LA before entering the westbound 10 Freeway.

The suspect continued the erratic driving, often reaching speeds above 100 mph while cutting past other drivers. At times, the suspect used the freeway shoulder to speed past other cars.

The driver continued on the 10 Freeway until reaching the Sunset Park neighborhood of Santa Monica. Back on the streets, the suspect entered a parking lot near Donald Douglas Loop and 31st Street near the Santa Monica Airport. Both of the people in the car jumped out in the middle of the lot and split up while police trailed behind.

LAPD quickly detained both of the suspects.